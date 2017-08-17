Strait Pirates finalize coaching staff for upcoming season

staff this week, with both new and old faces being added. While it is still mid-August, hockey teams from around the region are gearing up for the upcoming season. The Strait Pirates announced their finalized coachingstaff this week, with both new and old faces being added.

Taylor Lambke will coach the team this year, and is looking forward to his new coaching staff. They will be a strong mix of experience and fresh ideas to the Pirates:

Training camp for the Pirates will kickoff on September the second, with the regular season starting on the 15th.