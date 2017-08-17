Strait Regional School Board assess Educator needs for Pre-Primary Program

according to school board officials, who last night said that the hiring process will depend on enrollment numbers. It’s still too early to know how many new positions will be hired in the Strait Regional School Board, because of the province’s new Pre-Primary Program. That’saccording to school board officials, who last night said that the hiring process will depend on enrollment numbers.

Superintendent of the SRSB, Ford Rice says that each school offering the program will have one “Lead Childhood Educator”, and will hire a secondary educator based on a 10 student to 1 educator ratio. Rice says so far, the numbers look promising for this program: http://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/SRSB-1.mp3

As of August the 9th, Bayview Education Centre was the only school that would require to have two educators in the classroom, although other schools are close to reaching the necessary amount that would require a second.