Strait Regional School Board discusses classroom conditions report
Posted at 10:40 am on May 4, 2017 | Filed Under: News
Superintendent Ford Rice discussed the timeline for implementing these new recommendations from the committee. The board is already working on addressing a classroom cap that will be seen province wide to reduce overcrowding in classrooms:
The new cap will mean a class cap of 28 students for junior high and middle school, as well as a class cap of 30 students for high school. Flexibility of 2 students will be given for these classroom caps