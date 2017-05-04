Strait Regional School Board discusses classroom conditions report

Wednesday evening’s Strait Regional School Board meeting featured a report offering information on the implementation on how to improve classroom conditions. A report was presented that discussed changes that the Council to Improve Classroom Conditions would like to see in the coming months and years.

Superintendent Ford Rice discussed the timeline for implementing these new recommendations from the committee. The board is already working on addressing a classroom cap that will be seen province wide to reduce overcrowding in classrooms: http://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/RICE-ON-CLASSROOM-CONDITIONS.mp3 The new cap will mean a class cap of 28 students for junior high and middle school, as well as a class cap of 30 students for high school. Flexibility of 2 students will be given for these classroom caps