Strait Regional School Board Hires teachers based on Recommendations made by Provincial Body

Last evening's Strait Regional School Board meeting provided an update with some new policies that will be implemented for the upcoming school year, resulting from recommendations made by teachers. After the Province ended the work to rule campaign, a council was formed to tackle classroom conditions, and make recommendations to boards across the province.

Superintendent Ford Rice says that because of new policies, some classrooms will have added teachers through the SRSB. Rice says that altogether, 4 new hires have been made to assist with math and literacy for those who have learning challenges:

The Council to Improve Classroom Conditions made a total of 40 recommendations to the boards across the province, and Rice says the SRSB is moving forward to implement these requests for this school year.