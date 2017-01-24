Strait Regional School Board making plans following the end of Work-to-Rule by Teachers

Work to rule has come to a halt in the province, and that means evaluating what school’s should do moving forward. During the work to rule, teachers would supervise children twenty minutes before and after school ended meaning bus schedules had to change drastically.

In the Strait Regional School Board, this required a lot of work due to longer routes faced by the students living in rural areas.

SRSB Superintendent Ford Rice says the board has been proactive in planning for post work-to-rule:

Rice says he will be meeting with the principals of schools on Wednesday to discuss what changes schools will make long term, assuming the teachers agree to the new contract.