Strait Regional School Board officials looking forward to the coming Academic Year

Day one of the school year has wrapped up for students and teachers in the Strait Regional School Board, and school board officials are pleased with how the year isshaping up. The Superintendent of the SRSB, Ford Rice says that since the last board meeting, he has visited 20 of the 21 schools in the board.

Rice says during his tours of the schools last week, he was pleased to see teachers in the schools preparing the classes for children to return. Rice says this shows the quality of teachers that work within the Board:

Rice says that day 1 was smooth all around within the schools, and the board is looking forward to a more stream lined year after contract disputes last year.