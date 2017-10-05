Strait-Richmond Area begins Mind-Body-Spirit Project

Efforts have begun in the Strait-Richmond area to improve the well being of seniors as we mark Mental Illness Awareness Week. A year long initiative is underway called the Mind-Body-Spirit Project, funded by the province and the Richmond County Municipality. It begins with a Mental Health First Aid course at the Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre in L’Ardoise on Wednesday and Thursday.

Dawn Ostrem is the Mind-Body-Spirit Project Coordinator.

Ostrem says it’s exploring ideas for other projects for the year, including a friendly visitor program, to help alleviate the conditions for social isolation among seniors. Research has shown seniors are more of risk of social isolation which can lead to mental health and addiction issues.