Strait Richmond Hospital ER in Evanston to be closed Wednesday
Posted at 10:39 am on September 12, 2017 | Filed Under: News
The Emergency Department at Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston will be closed on Wednesday. The closure will be between Wednesday morning at 7:00am until Thursday morning at 8:00. This closure is due to the unavailability of physicians to cover the shift.
If you have an emergency, please call 911 or go to the nearest open emergency department. For non-emergency health advice from a registered nurse, please call 811.