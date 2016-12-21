Stranded Travellers find refuge at Whycocomagh Restaurant

For one dozen people travelling on a bus, a Whycocomagh restaurant proved to be a welcome haven from a winter storm. It all happened last Friday. With visibility making driving difficult, the bus stopped into Vi’s restaurant for lunch, hoping for a break in the storm. The group included four exchange students from Spain, university students, and a hockey player from the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles heading home to Fredericton for the holidays.

The Co-ordinator with the Nova Scotia International Student Program, Heather McNeil, says the international students from Spain were headed to the airport to fly home. McNeil says storm didn’t let up, and restaurant staff allowed everyone to stay for the night. McNeil says the staff was amazing.

McNeil says everyone made the best of it, playing cards and charades and getting to know the other stranded travellers. McNeil says for the students, it will be an experience they will never forget.