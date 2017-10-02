Students from Scotland visiting province to learn about Scottish Culture in Nova Scotia

Students and teachers from the Dunoon Grammar School in Scotland are touring around North Eastern Nova Scotia to learn more about Nova Scotia Scottish culture. 10 students and 2 teachers are in the Province for 10 days visiting Halifax, Antigonish and Baddeck with other stops along the way.

Gaelic teacher Laura Howitt says that their time in Antigonish was very enjoyable, which featured a Thursday evening ceilidh at a local pub. Howitt says the students are impressed with the amount of Gaelic culture in the province so far:

The group will spend time at the Highland Village Museum to learn about the immigration of Scottish settlers to Nova Scotia during the late 1700s. The students who are visiting have been fluent with Gaelic since the age of 3.