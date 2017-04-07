Support strong for Twinning Highways in New Glasgow, Antigonish

sooner. Not surprisingly, those who attended meetings in New Glasgow and Antigonish were most supportive of twinning as the only option to improve highways in their area. There was also support in Port Hawkesbury for twinning, but it was not as entrenched. However, there’s still a significant number in the local area who are opposed to twinning, 23 to 25 per cent, who left written comments in Antigonish and New Glasgow. The province has compiled the feedback officials received from public sessions and on-line on whether to twin 100-series highways and using tolls to get the work donesooner. Not surprisingly, those who attended meetings in New Glasgow and Antigonish were most supportive of twinning as the only option to improve highways in their area. There was also support in Port Hawkesbury for twinning, but it was not as entrenched. However, there’s still a significant number in the local area who are opposed to twinning, 23 to 25 per cent, who left written comments in Antigonish and New Glasgow.

The issue is divisive as those in other communities, such as Lake Echo, Bridgewater, Chester, Digby, Shelburne and Windsor, felt there were other options to twinning.

The report concludes the most support for using tolls to twin, would be on the 104 – between Sutherlands River and Antigonish, with other sections to Port Hawkesbury also potential candidates.