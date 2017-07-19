Ten Local schools designated for province’s Pre-Primary program

Board, and one within the town of New Glasgow. The program will also be offered at Ecole Beau-Port in Arichat. The province’s new Pre-Primary Program has unveiled 43 locations across the province for classes this fall. This includes 8 schools within the Strait Regional SchoolBoard, and one within the town of New Glasgow. The program will also be offered at Ecole Beau-Port in Arichat.

Bayview, Cape Breton Highlands, Chedabucto, East Antigonish, Fanning, Felix Marchand, Inverness and St. Mary’s school’s will offer this new, free pre-primary for four-year-olds. In Pictou County, New Glasgow Academy has been selected.

Sites were selected based on greatest need, which included if there are few to no current regulated child care options, and if space is available within schools. The province will continue to add pre-primary classes across the province over the next four years