Tenders close on Antigonish County Road Construction Contact

The province has some construction work lined up for a couple of roads in Antigonish County. Tenders closed yesterday for widening, drainage structures, concrete curb and gutter paving along phase two of the 104 highway, Trunk 4 South Side Harbour Road intersection and the Natural Resources Department parking lot on Beech Hill Road.

Dexter Construction submitted the lowest bid on the project at 388-thousand dollars. One other company submitted a quote.