The 24th annual 989 XFM Hospital Help Day Fab Five Raffle supporting St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation is Wednesday, October 25th live on 989 XFM from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.!

Tickets are $5 each – enter for your chance to win:

$3,000 cash donated by MacDonald Chrysler, Keltic Ford and Ron MacGillivray Chev Buick GMC Travel Voucher value at approximately $2,600, donated by Travel Our Way and St. Martha’s Hospital Foundation $1,000 cash donated by Strait Way Kia and Strait Way Mitsubishi Winter package, including $1,000 in heating oil donated by MacGillivray Fuels; materials for an 8×8 baby barn donated by Highland Home Building Supplies; one set of four winter tires (tax and installation not included) valued at $600 donated by Canadian Tire Port Hawkesbury; snowblower donated by Canadian Tire Antigonish; and an emergency car kit donated by Johnson Insurance. Local Shopping Spree, including a $250 gift card donated by Trendy’s Shop Shop; $250 gift card donated by Trendy’s Clothing; $50 gift card donated by the Brownstone; two green fee passes donated by the Antigonish Golf Club; $300 gift card donated by Antigonish Superstore; $25 gift card donated by Pharmasave; Elizabeth Arden and Versace perfume donated by Shoppers Drug Mart; dinner for two donated by Gabrieau’s Bistro; dinner for four donated by the Wheel Pizza and Sub Shop; $50 Esso gift card donated by Johnson Insurance; $50 gift card donated by Elm Gardens; $40 gift card donated from McDonald’s; one night stay and breakfast for two at the Maritime Inn, Antigonish.

Get your ticket by calling 902-867-6000 or 1-855-867-6004!

Tickets can be purchased by phone Tuesday, October 24 from 4 to 9 p.m. or Wednesday, October 25 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Event will be held at Antigonish Market Square.