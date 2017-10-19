The Antigonish International Film Festival to feature 40 films this year

The Antigonish International Film Festival is just around the corner. Organizers of the film festival offered a sneak peek of what we can expect this year, during an event for sponsors Wednesday night. Two documentaries were featured, including one by local film maker Peter Murphy, who profiled Syrian refugee Majd Al-Zhouri and his family.

One of the organizers of the festival, Janet Stark, says there are 40 films this year. This is the 11th annual festival, and Stark says the audiences continue to grow.

The Festival opens next Thursday.