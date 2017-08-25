The Posh Peppermint Home & Gifts Opens in Antigonish

A new business in the Antigonish area is opened and ready to help your home decor needs. The Posh Peppermint Home & Gifts opened Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 200 Main Street.

Gina Clifton is the owner, and says it has always been a dream to open a business that suits her interest; decorating. Clifton says opening in Antigonish is also a dream come true for her and her family:

At The Posh Peppermint, you can expect to find bedding, kitchen and bathroom supplies at the store, along with lots of peppermints. Clifton hopes to expand the business in the future to include some consulting for people looking to spruce up their homes.