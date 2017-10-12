The Small Business Week Networking Event

Five local agencies are set to host a networking session to acknowledge local businesses as part of Small

Business Week 2017 activities. The hosting organizations are the Eastern-Strait Regional Enterprise

Network (ESREN), CBDC NOBL, Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, the Antigonish Chamber of

Commerce and the St. F.X. Innovation and Enterprise Centre.

The Small Business Week reception is to take place on October 16th from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the

Townhouse Restaurant and Pub on 76 College Street. There is no cost to attend, light fares will be

provided and all are welcome to attend.

The program will include a number of guest speakers and an opportunity to mingle. The event aims to

bring small business together, allow dialogue with business support partners, and provide networking

opportunities among business leaders.