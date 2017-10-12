The Small Business Week Networking Event
Posted at 2:49 pm on October 11, 2017 | Filed Under: Special Events
Five local agencies are set to host a networking session to acknowledge local businesses as part of Small
Business Week 2017 activities. The hosting organizations are the Eastern-Strait Regional Enterprise
Network (ESREN), CBDC NOBL, Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, the Antigonish Chamber of
Commerce and the St. F.X. Innovation and Enterprise Centre.
The Small Business Week reception is to take place on October 16th from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the
Townhouse Restaurant and Pub on 76 College Street. There is no cost to attend, light fares will be
provided and all are welcome to attend.
The program will include a number of guest speakers and an opportunity to mingle. The event aims to
bring small business together, allow dialogue with business support partners, and provide networking
opportunities among business leaders.