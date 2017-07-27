The walk-in blood collection (lab) service at Sacred Heart Community Health Centre in Cheticamp will be out of service on Friday, July 28 due to the unavailability of staff. While the service is down, patients who need blood collection can go to Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital in Inverness or Victoria County Memorial Hospital in Baddeck for walk-in service. Nova Scotia Health Authority regrets any inconvenience this interruption in service may cause.



