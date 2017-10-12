Three large properties in Cape Breton Island listed under protection

The Nature Conservancy of Canada has announced it has protected three habitats on Cape Breton Island totalling 676 acres.

It includes 400 acres near Ottawa Brook, west of Iona, featuring sinkholes, caves and exposed white cliffs characteristic of the gypsum topography. It is home to many rare and uncommon plants.

There’s another 170 acres of mainly Acadian Forest near Marble Mountain at the Bras d’Or Lakes.

The third site is 106 acres at West Lake Ainslie, near the Black River Bog Nature Reserve. It has one of the most significant groups of rare plants in the province.