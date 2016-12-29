Three local towns are being led by women, a statistic Port Hawkesbury’s Mayor finds encouraging

Posted at 8:20 am on December 29, 2016 | Filed Under: News

In local municipal politics one highlight this year is the election of three female mayors.  Taking over the top municipal jobs in their towns are Brenda Chisholm-Beaton in Port Hawkesbury, Laurie Boucher in Antigonish and New Glasgow’s Nancy Dicks.
Chisholm-Beaton hopes that her election will encourage more women to run for municipal councils in the area.
Chisholm-Beaton says it’s important to have the most well-rounded council possible.  She says it’s great to see women stepping up in leadership roles.


Return to the News Page

Return to the News Page