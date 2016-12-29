Three local towns are being led by women, a statistic Port Hawkesbury’s Mayor finds encouraging

In local municipal politics one highlight this year is the election of three female mayors. Taking over the top municipal jobs in their towns are Brenda Chisholm-Beaton in Port Hawkesbury, Laurie Boucher in Antigonish and New Glasgow’s Nancy Dicks.

Chisholm-Beaton hopes that her election will encourage more women to run for municipal councils in the area.

Chisholm-Beaton says it’s important to have the most well-rounded council possible. She says it’s great to see women stepping up in leadership roles.