Time Capsule to be sealed during Guysborough Heritage Day

Residents of the Guysborough area will celebrate its history and culture this weekend. Sunday marks the annual Guysborough Heritage Day. It begins at 12 noon in the afternoon at the Old Court House Museum in Guysborough with a barbecue, followed by the sealing of a 150 year time capsule at one. The time capsule will be opened when Canada celebrates its 300th birthday. The President of the Guysborough Historical Society, Jamie Grant, says the time capsule is an opportunity to connect with the past and communicate to the future.

There’s also entertainment by Cody Avery and Friends, and Garth Wilson at 2 p.m. At 7 Sunday night there’s the annual Drysdale Lecture series, featuring three Guysborough County men, Shawn Hadley, Richard Gerrior and Gerry Jamieson. They paddled for Nova Scotia in a cross Canada Canoe Race 50 years ago.