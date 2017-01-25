Time is Now Campaign goes before business community

The chair of the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation’s “The Time is Now” Campaign is taking his message to the business community today. Steve Smith will be speaking to “Business Connects” , the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce’s networking and information series. It will be held from 4 to 5:30 at the People’s Place Library. Smith says he’ll be talking about the importance of the campaign and how fund-raising is progressing. Smith says support from the business community and hospital staff has been encouraging. He says it’s also reaching out to the community for support.

The goal for the endowment fund is to raise 20 million dollars by 2026.