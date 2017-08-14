Tourism Up in Local area this Summer
Posted at 11:20 am on August 14, 2017 | Filed Under: News
Local tourism officials are happy with the number of visitors in the area this summer. Lynne Delorey of the Antigonish Visitor Information Centre says tourism is up this year.
Delorey says a lot of the visitors who drop by the V-I-C are either headed to Cape Breton or returning from the Island.
Delorey says they’re not seeing as many American tourists as expected this summer. It’s also seeing visitors from Western Canada as well as Europe.