Tourism Up in Local area this Summer

up this year. Local tourism officials are happy with the number of visitors in the area this summer. Lynne Delorey of the Antigonish Visitor Information Centre says tourism isup this year.

Delorey says a lot of the visitors who drop by the V-I-C are either headed to Cape Breton or returning from the Island.

Delorey says they’re not seeing as many American tourists as expected this summer. It’s also seeing visitors from Western Canada as well as Europe.