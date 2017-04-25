Town of Antgionish Acessibility Committee Taking Shape

The Town of Antigonish has all but selected the members needed for a new committee designed to address accessibility in the town. Applicants submitted forms to be a part of this committee, and council voted to approve members.

Mayor Laurie Boucher says striking this committee has been a long time coming for the town of Antigonish. She says that she is hopeful that people with accessibility issues will soon see a difference in the town:

Boucher says the next step is to nominate two members of council to be on the committee as well. Boucher says the first meeting with this group will be held by the end of the month.