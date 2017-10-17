Town of Antigonish and St. FX to discuss Homecoming Celebrations

Some Dalhousie University Students are in hot water after large homecoming parties over the weekend lead to arrests in the city’s South End. After last evening’s Antigonish town council meeting, a question was raised regarding the amount of celebrating that happened in town during last month’s homecoming celebration at St.FX.

Deputy Mayor, Willie Cormier says celebrations in the town were not at the same level as Dalhousie, but conversations between the University and Town are planned. Cormier says that a good working relationship can help prevent dangerous activity in the future:

According the the Antigonish District RCMP, 43 tickets were issued during homecoming weekend in Antigonish for illegal possession. No other major incidents were reported in the town during that weekend.