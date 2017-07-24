Town of Antigonish Awards Grants

In accordance with a council policy, the Town of Antigonish has revealed the Community Grants Program Funding for 2017/18. 24 local groups and organizations received a combined one hundred and three thousand dollars through community grants.

Some of the largest confirmed amounts were given to:

Positive action for Keppoch

The Highland Society

Festival Antigonish

Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores (DEANS)

These groups received amounts ranging from ten thousand to fifteen thousand dollars from the town.