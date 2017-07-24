Town of Antigonish Awards Grants

Posted at 9:29 am on July 24, 2017 | Filed Under: News

In accordance with a council policy, the Town of Antigonish has revealed the Community Grants Program Funding for 2017/18. 24 local groups and organizations received a combined one hundred and three thousand dollars through community grants.
Some of the largest confirmed amounts were given to:
Positive action for Keppoch
The Highland Society
Festival Antigonish
Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores (DEANS)
These groups received amounts ranging from ten thousand to fifteen thousand dollars from the town.


Return to the News Page

Return to the News Page