Town of Antigonish Awards Grants
Posted at 9:29 am on July 24, 2017 | Filed Under: News
In accordance with a council policy, the Town of Antigonish has revealed the Community Grants Program Funding for 2017/18. 24 local groups and organizations received a combined one hundred and three thousand dollars through community grants.
Some of the largest confirmed amounts were given to:
Positive action for Keppoch
The Highland Society
Festival Antigonish
Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores (DEANS)
These groups received amounts ranging from ten thousand to fifteen thousand dollars from the town.