Town of Antigonish green energy initiatives to be recognized provincially

the Town of Antigonish and the Alternative Resource Energy Authority will be receiving the environmental partnership award. The authority is a collaboration between the towns of Antigonish, Berwick and Mahone Bay that jointly operates a wind farm in Hants County. The Town of Antigonish will be recognized provincially for being leaders in climate change. During the Fall conference for the Union of Nova Scotia Municipalities,the Town of Antigonish and the Alternative Resource Energy Authority will be receiving the environmental partnership award. The authority is a collaboration between the towns of Antigonish, Berwick and Mahone Bay that jointly operates a wind farm in Hants County.

Town Deputy Mayor Willie Cormier says that Antigonish is a leader in the province when it comes to renewable energy, and had a lot to be proud of when it comes to the windfarm.

Cormier says he is confident that no other town or city in Canada can compete with the renewable energy plan in place within Antigonish. Cormier also says that former mayor, Carl Chisholm deserves credit for pushing this movement forward.