Town of Antigonish preparing for Canada Day Celebrations

Plans are already underway for Canada’s big birthday celebration for the 150th anniversary this year. Town council is already in the stages on organizing the celebration that is planned to happen on July 1st.

Mayor Laurie Boucher says council is excited about the summer months and celebrations around Canada 150. Planning for the July 1st weekend has been in the works now for months:

No official plans have been unveiled for Canada Day weekend, but Mayor Boucher says there will be more to announce soon.