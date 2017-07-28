Town of Antigonish signs contracts with Two Union Locals

Thursday morning at Town Hall, the signing of Collective Agreements for both the Electric Utility and Public Works and Facilities were completed by town officials. Negotiations went smoothly for both agreements, and Town Mayor, Laurie Boucher says all parties left feeling satisfied.

Boucher says some language had to be changed or updated in the agreement, but there are no major changes otherwise:

Representatives from Public Works say that they were pleased with how negotiations went, and both agreements were settled within two days.