Town of Antigonish to provide $5,000 to Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund this winter

The Town of Antigonish has reinstated a $5,000 contribution to the Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund following last night’s Town Council Meeting.

During last year’s budget deliberation, the contribution was reduced from $5,000 to $2,000. Mike MacDonald made a presentation to council outlining the need for the fund in the community, adding it serves more than 400 households in the town and county. He added they receive funding from county council, businesses and private donations, and having support from local councils aids in their fundraising efforts.

Mayor Laurie Boucher said the budget had already been set so council will have to find the money somewhere, but added the change is effective immediately.

Boucher says fund is very important, and council will have to take a closer look at where it fits in during budget deliberations.