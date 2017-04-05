Town of Mulgrave planning a special election in June to fill vacant council seat

With a merger with the District of Guysborough now off, the Town of Mulgrave is now taking steps to again to fill out its municipal council.

There is one vacant seat on council. A special election to fill the seat will be held on June 3rd. Town residents interested in running for the vacant seat have until May 9th to file nomination papers. Advance polls will be held on May 27th and May 30th.

The seat has been vacant since municipal elections last fall, when three candidates filed nomination papers for the four council seats. A special election was called in early December to fill the empty seat, but no one filed nomination papers to run.