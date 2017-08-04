Traffic Lights for Antigonish Intersection moving forward

Posted at 9:24 am on August 4, 2017 | Filed Under: News

The town of Antigonish has awarded the tender for the installation of new traffic signals for the West Street/Highland Drive Intersection.  Lynk Electric will do the work.  The value of the contract is 119-thousand dollars.
The funding for the project was included the most recent town budget.  Town Mayor Laurie Boucher says councillors have heard concerns about this intersection in recent years.  A traffic study suggested installing lights at that intersection is justified.


