Two Antigonish projects in the running for Aviva Community Fund

Two local groups are in the running for a national competition to support community projects. It’s part of an annual contest called the Aviva Community Fund. It is sponsored by the insurance company Aviva Canada. Both local groups, if successful could be eligible for up to 100-thousand dollars in funding.

Antigonish Challenger Baseball, nominated in the Community Health category, is proposing to convert the facilities it uses at Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School into an accessible ball field. That includes wheelchair accessible dugouts, a backstop, an outfield fence, field lighting and stands.

The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society, nominated in the Community Development category, is proposing a community room. It would be for tenants of its affordable housing project, Riverside Estates as well as the greater Antigonish community. Phase one of the development opened earlier this year. Planning for phase two is underway.