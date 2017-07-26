Two Candidates seek to fill Antigonish County Council’s District 9 Seat

Danny MacEachern from Auld’s Cove have filed their papers to run for Councillor in District 9. Two names have been put forward for a special election that will be held for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish. Neil Corbett, residing in Cape Jack andDanny MacEachern from Auld’s Cove have filed their papers to run for Councillor in District 9.

The election will be held on August 19th; with advance polls on August 12th and August 15th. All polls will be held at St. Pauls Center, Havre Boucher. The Special Election was called following the sudden death of long time councillor and Warden Russell Boucher in May.