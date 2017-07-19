Two Fishing Wharves in Guysborough County getting an upgrade

A Port Hawkesbury construction company has been awarded two contracts for wharf construction in Guysborough County worth more than 7 million dollars.

The largest of the two contracts for Leslie and Benn Contracting, valued at 3.7 million dollars is for work in New Harbour. It includes reconstruction of the west breakwater, dredging and replacement of wharf facilities.

The second contract, worth 3.3 million dollars is for the Port Bickerton wharf. It includes wharf replacement, relocation of existing floating wharves and installing new ones, new retaining wall, and a new electrical and lighting system.