Two people taken to Hospital from Collision in New Glasgow

New Glasgow Regional Police say no one was seriously hurt following a two vehicle crash near the intersection of East River Road and Washington Street Wednesday night. Police say officers and Emergency Health Services were called to the scene around 6:45 p.m.

Police say the 47 year-old female driver and 19-year-old female passenger of one car were taken to the Aberdeen hospital with non-life-threatening injries. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle weren’t hurt. Both cars received extensive damage and had to be towed from the scene.

East River Road is a major thoroughfare in the town, and it was closed in both directors for about 45 minutes. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.