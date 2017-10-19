Two people taken to Hospital from Collision in New Glasgow

Posted at 8:50 am on October 19, 2017

New Glasgow Regional Police say no one was seriously hurt following a two vehicle crash near the intersection of East River Road and Washington Street

New Glasgow Regional Police photo of crash scene

Wednesday night.  Police say officers and Emergency Health Services were called to the scene around 6:45 p.m.

Police say the 47 year-old female driver and 19-year-old female passenger of one car were taken to the Aberdeen hospital with non-life-threatening injries.  The driver and passenger of the other vehicle weren’t hurt. Both cars received extensive damage and had to be towed from the scene.
East River Road is a major thoroughfare in the town, and it was closed in both directors for about 45 minutes.  Police are investigating the cause of the crash.


