Two St. FX Professors receive National Recognition for Outstanding Research

Two St.FX faculty members have been elected as new Fellows of the Royal Society of Canada. The national recognition highlights professors who are among the best in their field.

Philosophy professor Dr. William Sweet, faculty member since 1990, is a well respected scholar who looks at the idealist movement in the 19th and 20th century Britain. His research has also led to insight into the impact of idealism in East Asia, India and southern Africa.

Earth sciences professor Dr. Brendan Murphy has taught at X since 1982 and is well known for his understanding of the supercontinent cycle. His work has helped improve understanding of mountain building processes and the long-term history of global environmental change.

The formal awards ceremony will take place in Winnipeg this November.