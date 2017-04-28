UARB lowers fuel prices

It’s another week of lower fuel prices. The Utility and Review Board set its gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gasoline fell by 3.6 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular unleaded gasoline in the eastern mainland is now $1.10.1, while in Cape Breton it’s $1.10.9.

Diesel is also down, by 2.5 cents a litre. The minimum price for diesel is now $1.02 in the eastern mainland and $1.02.8 in Cape Breton.