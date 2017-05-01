Upgrade of Main Gym at Oland Centre Underway
The Main Gymnasium at St. FX University’s Oland Centre is undergoing a major facelift. The renovation, costing $1.2 million, was all raised through private
Conceptual artist rendering of the project which includes all phases of the multi-year project. Phase one, to be finished in August, includes a new floor and seats
donations. The university’s vice president of finance and administration Andrew Beckett says the changes will give the gymnasium a new look.
The gym floor and bleachers were at the end of their life span. The 50-year-old floor had a number of dead spots and showing wear, while the bleachers weren’t comfortable, lacking aisles and rails.
This project, part of multi-year upgrade of the Oland Centre will be completed in August.