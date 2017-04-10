USA student applications to St. FX University jump by 50 Per Cent

More students from the United States are looking to St. FX University to continue their education. The university’s Director of Recruitment Justin Fox says applications from American students is up 50 per cent this year.

Fox says one factor for the increase is likely the current political climate in the United States.

Fox says while the number of applications from American students has risen, it’s not clear how many will register for classes in September.

However, the actual number will be small. International students, including American, amounts to only about five per cent of the student population.