Vandals continue to damage washrooms at Columbus Field in Antigonish

A popular recreation area within the Town of Antigonish has had a long running issue with vandals, and the problem is not getting better. The Columbus Field washroom has often been the target of vandals, who often break soap dispensers, toilet paper holders and paper towel dispensers.

Director of Recreation for the town, Tricia Cameron says this is a problem that has been around for at least 10 years. She says vandalism such as this impacts all taxpayers within the area: