Victims of Westray Mining explosion to be remembered during the National Day of Mourning

Friday will be recognized as National Day of Mourning and a ceremony is being planned to honor those killed or injured in a workplace accident. This past year saw 20 people die in Nova Scotia as the result of workplace accidents with nearly 1,000 killed nationally.

Mary Lloyd is President of the Pictou County Injured Workers Association. She says this years ceremony is well timed, given the fact that this National Day of Mourning falls so close to a local tragedy:

The ceremony happens this Friday at 6:00pm in Trenton Park, in Trenton.