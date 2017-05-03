Visitor Restrictions cancelled at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital

Visitor restrictions are now lifted at the Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital’s 2 East and West, an active care unit. The restrictions were imposed last week to limit the spread of a gastrointestinal illness among patients.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says that although the restrictions have been removed, visitors are asked to use caution when the come to the unit, or any hospitals, community health centres and continuing care facilities.

You should not visit if you or other people in your household are sick. If you do visit, always thoroughly clean your hands before and and after you visit a patient or resident.