Weekend Retreat on Devine Mercy Planned

A weekend retreat later this month in Antigonish will explore Devine Mercy. The retreat, will be held from May 26th to 28th at the Claymore Inn. Presenters for the weekend are a brother and sister originally from Antigonish. Father Gary MacPherson is a priest in the parishes of St. Andrews, Heatherton, Pomquet and Giants Lake. Sister Jovita MacPherson is the Director of the Sisters of St. Martha Street Ministry in Halifax.

The weekend will include discussions on what is Mercy, the spirtual and corporal works of Mercy and how do get Mercy.

Father Gary MacPherson says by accepting God’s love, we become agents of his work.

More information on the retreat can be found on the 989XFM web site.