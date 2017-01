The captain of the Pictou County Weeks Major Midgets is going to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The Moncton Wildcats have announced they have signed G Blackmore. He is expected to join the lineup when the Wildcats are in Halifax Friday to play the Mooseheads.

Blackmore, from Millbrook, has 19 goals and 30 assists for the midgets this year, and 104 penalty minutes.