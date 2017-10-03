Well Known Crime Writer and Antigonish native Max Haines remembered

often wrote stories that incorporated the people and area of Antigonish. Antigonish native and legendary crime writer Max Haines passed away on the weekend at the age of 86. Haines was a writer for the Toronto Sun since 1972, andoften wrote stories that incorporated the people and area of Antigonish.

Allister “Colin R” MacDonald was a schoolmate and linemate of Haines when they attended Morrison High School together. MacDonald says that one of Haines books was released in 2007 and included some local characters:

The book, “The Spitting Champion of the World” Memories on Antigonish was was launched at Wongs Orient Lounge.