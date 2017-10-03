Well Known Crime Writer and Antigonish native Max Haines remembered
Posted at 8:51 am on October 3, 2017 | Filed Under: News
Antigonish native and legendary crime writer Max Haines passed away on the weekend at the age of 86. Haines was a writer for the Toronto Sun since 1972, and often wrote stories that incorporated the people and area of Antigonish.
Allister “Colin R” MacDonald was a schoolmate and linemate of Haines when they attended Morrison High School together. MacDonald says that one of Haines books was released in 2007 and included some local characters:
The book, “The Spitting Champion of the World” Memories on Antigonish was was launched at Wongs Orient Lounge.