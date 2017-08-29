West St. Apartment demolition

Deconstruction has been a theme around St.FX this summer, as many buildings are being torn down to make room for better, more improved facilities. As a result of internal investigations, the University has decided to demolish the West Street apartments through the week this week.

University spokesperson, Cindy MacKenzie says the building was no longer being utilised, and officials deemed the building to be no longer necessary:

Demolition will last 2-3 days. The property also housed St.FX’s astronomy observatory, which will be replaced by a small learning space in early September.