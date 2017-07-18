West Street/Highland Drive Intersection to Receive new Traffic Lights

Posted at 9:52 am on July 18, 2017 | Filed Under: News

A new set of traffic lights may be on the way for a busy intersection within the town of Antigonish.  After last evening’s Antigonish town council meeting, a question was raised about a capital project regarding lights being installed on West Street and Highland Drive.
Mayor Laurie Boucher says these lights have been a long time coming for this high traffic intersection. She says councillors heard concerns from residents over the past few years, and council has the money to move forward now:
Boucher says these lights, along with the other traffic signals within the town will be equipped with audio signals, helping to move forward with the town and county’s accessibility plan.

 


