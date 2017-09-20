Wind Farm Project in West Hants partly owned by Antigonish enters Phase Three

Phase three of a wind farm project in West Hants partly owned by the Town of Antigonish is underway.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says wind turbines involved in the latest phase should be operational later this fall.

Other owners of the development include the Towns of Berwick and Mahone Bay. Boucher says it has approval from the province through an Environmental Assessment to proceed with several more turbines. She says a decision will be made in the next year on whether to proceed with more.