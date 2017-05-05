Wind Power Projects in local area play a role in reaching Renewable Energy Milestones for Nova Scotia Power

Local wind power projects are playing a role in helping Nova Scotia Power in attaining record renewable energy targets.

The utility says last year, 28 per cent of the electricity used by Nova Scotians came from renewable resources. That topped the previous record of 26.6 per cent in 2015. A decade ago, only 9 per cent of Nova Scotia’s electricity was renewable.

In Guysborough County, the Sable Wind Farm and wind turbines in Mulgrave, Melford and Goldboro produce electricity to power five thousand homes. Sable Wind is a partnership between the District of Guysborough and Nova Scotia Power. Guysborough District Warden Vernon Pitts says he’s pleased with the municipality’s contribution to renewable energy.

In Antigonish County, the Glen Dhu Wind Farm and other wind turbines at Irish Mountain, Fairmont and Maryvale produce enough electricity to power 22-thousand homes.